Lam Research (LRCX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Lam Research (LRCX) reported revenue of $5.34 billion, up 22.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.27, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17, the EPS surprise was +8.99%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Leading- and non-leading-edge equipment and upgrade Revenue - Foundry : 59% versus 50.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 59% versus 50.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Leading- and non-leading-edge equipment and upgrade Revenue - Logic/integrated device manufacturing : 7% versus 6.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7% versus 6.4% estimated by two analysts on average. Leading- and non-leading-edge equipment and upgrade Revenue - Memory : 34% compared to the 42.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 34% compared to the 42.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Customer support-related revenue and other : $1.99 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.

: $1.99 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year. Revenue- Systems: $3.36 billion versus $3.44 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.9% change.

Here is how Lam Research performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Lam Research have returned +40% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

