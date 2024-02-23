Lam Research (LRCX) Price Target Increased by 18.97% to 905.37

The average one-year price target for Lam Research (NasdaqGS:LRCX) has been revised to 905.37 / share. This is an increase of 18.97% from the prior estimate of 760.98 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 676.70 to a high of 1,029.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.46% from the latest reported closing price of 928.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lam Research. This is an increase of 197 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRCX is 0.51%, a decrease of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 131,303K shares. The put/call ratio of LRCX is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,278K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,677K shares, representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,157K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 11.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,124K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,188K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 0.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,203K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,973K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Lam Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, the company combines superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe..

