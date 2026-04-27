Lam Research (LRCX) Price Target Increased by 11.16% to 310.72

The average one-year price target for Lam Research (NasdaqGS:LRCX) has been revised to $310.72 / share. This is an increase of 11.16% from the prior estimate of $279.53 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $215.13 to a high of $404.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from the latest reported closing price of $267.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lam Research. This is an decrease of 821 owner(s) or 25.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRCX is 0.45%, an increase of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.27% to 1,050,197K shares. The put/call ratio of LRCX is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 33,747K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,621K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 24.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,509K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,945K shares , representing a decrease of 27.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 23,250K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,315K shares , representing a decrease of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 78.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,821K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,183K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 34.04% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 21,296K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.