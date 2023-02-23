Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $485.38, marking a +1.71% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 2.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lam Research as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lam Research is projected to report earnings of $6.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.82 billion, down 5.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $33.30 per share and revenue of $17.64 billion, which would represent changes of +0.54% and +2.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.62% lower. Lam Research is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lam Research has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.33 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.41, so we one might conclude that Lam Research is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 8.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.