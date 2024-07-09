Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Lam Research (LRCX) standing at $1,112.55, reflecting a +0.99% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

The semiconductor equipment maker's shares have seen an increase of 9.82% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lam Research in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $7.52, reflecting a 25.75% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.81 billion, up 18.91% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lam Research. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Lam Research is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Lam Research is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 31.21. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 32.19.

It is also worth noting that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 44, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.