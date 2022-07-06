Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $391.69, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 25.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Lam Research will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lam Research is projected to report earnings of $7.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.21 billion, up 1.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% lower. Lam Research is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Lam Research currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.75, which means Lam Research is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that LRCX has a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.