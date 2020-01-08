Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $299.97, moving +1.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 10.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.03% in that time.

LRCX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LRCX is projected to report earnings of $3.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.50 billion, down 0.79% from the year-ago period.

LRCX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.21 per share and revenue of $9.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.54% and +2.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LRCX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LRCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LRCX has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.48 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.46.

Investors should also note that LRCX has a PEG ratio of 1.44 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

