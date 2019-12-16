Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $284.25, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 2.49% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

LRCX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LRCX is projected to report earnings of $3.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.50 billion, down 0.79% from the prior-year quarter.

LRCX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.21 per share and revenue of $9.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.54% and +2.48%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LRCX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LRCX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, LRCX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.38, so we one might conclude that LRCX is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

