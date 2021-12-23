Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $698.72, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 4.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lam Research as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.46, up 40.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.4 billion, up 27.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $34.29 per share and revenue of $17.76 billion, which would represent changes of +25.88% and +21.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lam Research is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lam Research has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.16 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.1, so we one might conclude that Lam Research is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that LRCX has a PEG ratio of 1.18 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

