Lam Research (LRCX) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Lam Research (LRCX) ended the recent trading session at $267.30, demonstrating a +1.38% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 24.25% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lam Research in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 22, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.35, showcasing a 29.81% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.74 billion, up 21.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.28 per share and revenue of $22.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.54% and +21.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Right now, Lam Research possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lam Research's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 49.89. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 39.5 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.81. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LRCX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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