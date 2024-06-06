Lam Research (LRCX) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, Lam Research (LRCX) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. LRCX surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of LRCX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that LRCX could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider LRCX's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 10 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch LRCX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Zacks Investment Research

