Lam Research (LRCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed the latest trading day at $72.44, indicating a +0.29% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

The the stock of semiconductor equipment maker has fallen by 7.71% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lam Research in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Lam Research is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.31 billion, up 14.59% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.50 per share and a revenue of $17.19 billion, signifying shifts of +17.06% and +15.35%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.68% lower. Lam Research currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Lam Research is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.27, which means Lam Research is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that LRCX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.