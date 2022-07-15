Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $427.13, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 0.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Lam Research will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $7.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.21 billion, up 1.53% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.98% lower. Lam Research is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lam Research currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.28, which means Lam Research is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.