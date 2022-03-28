Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $557.31, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 3.21% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Lam Research will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.52, up 0.4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.25 billion, up 10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

LRCX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $32.72 per share and revenue of $17.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.12% and +17.78%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. Lam Research is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lam Research is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.45, so we one might conclude that Lam Research is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, LRCX's PEG ratio is currently 0.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LRCX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LRCX in the coming trading sessions

