Lam Research (LRCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $490.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 2.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.

Lam Research will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lam Research is projected to report earnings of $6.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.82 billion, down 5.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $33.30 per share and revenue of $17.64 billion, which would represent changes of +0.54% and +2.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Lam Research currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lam Research is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.88, so we one might conclude that Lam Research is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LRCX has a PEG ratio of 8.39 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

