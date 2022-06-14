Lam Research (LRCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $449.77, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 7.34% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.38% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lam Research as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $7.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.21 billion, up 1.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $31.59 per share and revenue of $16.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.97% and +14.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Lam Research is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lam Research is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.15.

It is also worth noting that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.