Lam Research (LRCX) Expands Portfolio With New PLD System

Lam Research LRCX recently unveiled a pulsed laser deposition (PLD) system, namely Pulsus.



Notably, this production-oriented PLD tool uses advanced technology to deposit high-quality films with at least 40% scandium content, offering enhanced sensitivity and better performance for next-generation MEMS-based microphones and RF filters.



Further, the PLD tool enables the replacement of lead zirconate titanate with lead-free AlScN and offers high film uniformity and quality at a lower cost per wafer than conventional methods, aiding chipmakers in increasing manufacturing yields and accelerating product roadmaps for AR/VR and quantum computing applications.



Lam Research is expected to gain solid traction across advanced consumer and automotive devices on the back of its latest launch.



Moreover, it will enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global PLD systems market. Per a RationalStat report, the global PLD systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% between 2023 and 2030.

Expanding Portfolio

The latest move is in sync with Lam Research’s increasing efforts to strengthen its overall portfolio, which remains a key growth catalyst for the company. Its shares have gained 22.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 11.5%.



In this regard, the company’s introduction of its Semiverse Solutions portfolio remains noteworthy. The portfolio includes software platforms for process modeling, design automation, and simulations, creating a virtual nanofabrication environment to speed up and reduce the cost of industry breakthroughs.



Further, LRCX is benefiting from strong momentum across its Coronus DX solution, the first bevel deposition solution for next-generation logic, 3D NAND and advanced packaging applications.



This innovative solution deposits a protective film on wafer edges, preventing defects and damage, increasing yield and enabling chipmakers to implement advanced processes for next-generation chips.

To Conclude

All the above-mentioned endeavors to bolster its portfolio strength will likely aid Lam Research in strengthening its overall financial performance in the upcoming period.



However, weakness in the systems business, primarily due to sluggish memory spending, remains a major concern for the company.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 total revenues is pegged at $14.72 billion, implying a year-over-year decline of 15.5%.



The consensus mark for earnings for fiscal 2024 stands at $28.88 per share, indicating a fall of 15.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

