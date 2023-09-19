Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $625.15, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 5.02% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lam Research as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $6.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.41 billion, down 32.79% from the year-ago period.

LRCX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.82 per share and revenue of $14.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.51% and -16.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. Lam Research is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Lam Research's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.71.

It is also worth noting that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

