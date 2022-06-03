Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $513.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 8.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lam Research as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lam Research is projected to report earnings of $7.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.21 billion, up 1.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $31.59 per share and revenue of $16.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.97% and +14.86%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Lam Research is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lam Research's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.17.

Investors should also note that LRCX has a PEG ratio of 1.07 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

