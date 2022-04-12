Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $467, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 1.44% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lam Research as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $7.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.25 billion, up 10.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $32.72 per share and revenue of $17.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.12% and +17.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. Lam Research is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lam Research is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.83.

We can also see that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

