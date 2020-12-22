Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $476.95, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 7.69% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LRCX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.62, up 40.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.31 billion, up 28.04% from the year-ago period.

LRCX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.27 per share and revenue of $13.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.62% and +29.99%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LRCX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. LRCX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, LRCX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.41.

Meanwhile, LRCX's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LRCX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

