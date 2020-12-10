Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $490.15, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 16.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.5%.

LRCX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LRCX is projected to report earnings of $5.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.31 billion, up 28.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.31 per share and revenue of $13.01 billion, which would represent changes of +39.87% and +29.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LRCX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LRCX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, LRCX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.62, which means LRCX is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LRCX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Free Stock Analysis Report



