Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $543.51, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 9.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lam Research as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lam Research is projected to report earnings of $7.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.27 billion, up 10.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $32.76 per share and revenue of $17.24 billion, which would represent changes of +20.26% and +17.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lam Research is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lam Research has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.91 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.16, so we one might conclude that Lam Research is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LRCX has a PEG ratio of 0.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LRCX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

