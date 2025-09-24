Lam Research (LRCX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $128.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 27.31% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lam Research will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.21, marking a 40.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.22 billion, showing a 25.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.45 per share and a revenue of $19.76 billion, indicating changes of +7.49% and +7.19%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.7% increase. Lam Research presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Lam Research is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.67. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 36.44.

We can additionally observe that LRCX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.