Lam Research (LRCX) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Lam Research (LRCX) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. LRCX recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, LRCX has gained 5.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider LRCX's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 9 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch LRCX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.