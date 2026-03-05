Lam Research (LRCX) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Lam Research (LRCX) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LRCX broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

LRCX has rallied 6.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests LRCX could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider LRCX's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 11 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on LRCX for more gains in the near future.

