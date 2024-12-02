Lam Research issues statement on newly announced export regulations

The company said, “Today, the U.S. government announced additional measures to further restrict semiconductor technology exports to China. Our initial assessment is that the effect of the announced measures on Lam’s business will be broadly consistent with our prior expectations. As a result, at this time we have no plans to update Lam’s financial guidance for the December 2024 quarter as stated in our earnings press release on October 23, 2024.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LRCX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.