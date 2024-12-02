News & Insights

Lam Research issues statement on newly announced export regulations

December 02, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

The company said, “Today, the U.S. government announced additional measures to further restrict semiconductor technology exports to China. Our initial assessment is that the effect of the announced measures on Lam’s business will be broadly consistent with our prior expectations. As a result, at this time we have no plans to update Lam’s financial guidance for the December 2024 quarter as stated in our earnings press release on October 23, 2024.”

