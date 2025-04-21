LAM RESEARCH Earnings Preview: Recent $LRCX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LAM RESEARCH ($LRCX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,736,529,936 and earnings of $1.02 per share.

LAM RESEARCH Insider Trading Activity

LAM RESEARCH insiders have traded $LRCX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SESHASAYEE VARADARAJAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,080 shares for an estimated $9,907,200 .

. BETHANY MAYER sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $124,757

LAM RESEARCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of LAM RESEARCH stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAM RESEARCH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LRCX stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

LAM RESEARCH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LRCX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

LAM RESEARCH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LRCX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LRCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $75.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.