Lam Research Corporation Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $954.27 million, or $7.22 per share. This compares with $887.40 million, or $6.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $994.29 million or $7.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.0% to $3.75 billion from $5.28 billion last year.

