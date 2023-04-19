Lam Research Corporation Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.81 billion, or $6.01 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $7.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 billion or $6.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $3.87 billion from $4.06 billion last year.

Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $0.81 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.01 vs. $7.30 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.87 Bln vs. $4.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.25 - $5.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.80 - $3.40 Bln

