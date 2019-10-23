Markets
Lam Research Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $0.55 billion, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $0.78 billion, or $4.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.58 billion or $3.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.6% to $2.44 billion from $2.89 billion last year.

Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Revenue (Q3): $2.44 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

