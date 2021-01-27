Lam Research Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings of $6.03 per share

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $869.23 million, or $5.96 per share. This compares with $514.51 million, or $3.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $880.21 million or $6.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.1% to $3.46 billion from $2.58 billion last year.

Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Revenue (Q2): $3.46 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.15 - $6.95 Full year revenue guidance: $3.5 - $3.9 Bln

