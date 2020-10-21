Lam Research Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings of $5.59 per share

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $823.45 million, or $5.59 per share. This compares with $465.79 million, or $3.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $835.07 million or $5.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.5% to $3.18 billion from $2.17 billion last year.

Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Revenue (Q1): $3.18 Bln vs. $2.17 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.11 - $5.91 Full year revenue guidance: $3.28 - $3.50 Bln

