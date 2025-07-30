Markets
Lam Research Corporation Profit Rises In Q4

July 30, 2025 — 05:27 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.720 billion, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $1.020 billion, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.697 billion or $1.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.6% to $5.171 billion from $3.871 billion last year.

Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.720 Bln. vs. $1.020 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $5.171 Bln vs. $3.871 Bln last year.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
