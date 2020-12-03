Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 8th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 6th of January.

Lam Research's next dividend payment will be US$1.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$5.20 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lam Research has a trailing yield of approximately 1.1% on its current stock price of $484.07. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Lam Research paid out a comfortable 26% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Lam Research's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Lam Research has grown its earnings rapidly, up 34% a year for the past five years. Lam Research is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Lam Research has delivered 33% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Lam Research an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Lam Research has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Lam Research is facing. For example - Lam Research has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

