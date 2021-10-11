Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) insiders may have foreseen weakness, sold US$15m worth of stock despite low prices

Lam Research Corporation's (NASDAQ:LRCX) value has fallen 3.4% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$15m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Given that the average selling price of US$440 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Lam Research Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, Douglas Bettinger, sold US$5.2m worth of shares at a price of US$358 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$550). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 21% of Douglas Bettinger's stake.

Lam Research insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:LRCX Insider Trading Volume October 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of Lam Research

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Lam Research insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$218m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lam Research Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Lam Research shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Lam Research insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Lam Research has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

