Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Lam Research (LRCX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 2.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $1130 in the previous session. Lam Research has gained 35.3% since the start of the year compared to the 28.5% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 41.9% return for the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 24, 2024, Lam Research reported EPS of $7.79 versus consensus estimate of $7.26.

For the current fiscal year, Lam Research is expected to post earnings of $35.29 per share on $14.84 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $44.17 per share on $17.16 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 18.96% and 15.62%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Lam Research may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Lam Research has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 30X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 32.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 28.6X versus its peer group's average of 28.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 3.08. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Lam Research currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Lam Research passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Lam Research shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.