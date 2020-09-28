Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LRCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $330.27, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LRCX was $330.27, representing a -14.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $387.70 and a 82.09% increase over the 52 week low of $181.38.

LRCX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). LRCX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.13. Zacks Investment Research reports LRCX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.63%, compared to an industry average of 29.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LRCX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LRCX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LRCX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund (QTEC)

Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 29.67% over the last 100 days. PSI has the highest percent weighting of LRCX at 5.14%.

