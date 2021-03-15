Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LRCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LRCX has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of LRCX was $524.82, representing a -13.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $603.60 and a 189.35% increase over the 52 week low of $181.38.
LRCX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). LRCX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $20.16. Zacks Investment Research reports LRCX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 55.53%, compared to an industry average of 35.6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LRCX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to LRCX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LRCX as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 38.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LRCX at 4.8%.
