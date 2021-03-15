Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LRCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LRCX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LRCX was $524.82, representing a -13.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $603.60 and a 189.35% increase over the 52 week low of $181.38.

LRCX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). LRCX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $20.16. Zacks Investment Research reports LRCX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 55.53%, compared to an industry average of 35.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LRCX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LRCX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LRCX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 38.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LRCX at 4.8%.

