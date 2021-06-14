Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LRCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LRCX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $642.11, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LRCX was $642.11, representing a -4.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $673.80 and a 133.91% increase over the 52 week low of $274.51.

LRCX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). LRCX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $23.69. Zacks Investment Research reports LRCX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 67.45%, compared to an industry average of 46.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LRCX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LRCX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LRCX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (LRCX)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (LRCX)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (LRCX)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (LRCX)

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (LRCX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an increase of 3.71% over the last 100 days. SMH has the highest percent weighting of LRCX at 4.97%.

