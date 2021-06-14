Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LRCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LRCX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $642.11, the dividend yield is .81%.
The previous trading day's last sale of LRCX was $642.11, representing a -4.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $673.80 and a 133.91% increase over the 52 week low of $274.51.
LRCX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). LRCX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $23.69. Zacks Investment Research reports LRCX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 67.45%, compared to an industry average of 46.4%.
Interested in gaining exposure to LRCX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LRCX as a top-10 holding:
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (LRCX)
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (LRCX)
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (LRCX)
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (LRCX)
- Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (LRCX).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an increase of 3.71% over the last 100 days. SMH has the highest percent weighting of LRCX at 4.97%.
