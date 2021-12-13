Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased LRCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $705.96, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LRCX was $705.96, representing a -1.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $719.91 and a 51.66% increase over the 52 week low of $465.50.

LRCX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). LRCX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $29.62. Zacks Investment Research reports LRCX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 25.89%, compared to an industry average of 22.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lrcx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LRCX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LRCX as a top-10 holding:

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL)

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (LYFE)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXQ with an increase of 25.38% over the last 100 days. BUL has the highest percent weighting of LRCX at 5.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.