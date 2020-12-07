Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2020

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LRCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $499.98, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LRCX was $499.98, representing a -0.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $501.60 and a 175.65% increase over the 52 week low of $181.38.

LRCX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). LRCX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.63. Zacks Investment Research reports LRCX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.86%, compared to an industry average of 30.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to LRCX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LRCX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund (QTEC)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 37.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LRCX at 5.46%.

