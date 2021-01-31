Lam Research Corporation Just Beat EPS By 5.8%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 3.6% to hit US$3.5b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$5.96, some 5.8% above whatthe analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:LRCX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Lam Research from 20 analysts is for revenues of US$13.9b in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 20% to US$24.58. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$13.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$22.83 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 19% to US$599per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Lam Research analyst has a price target of US$660 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$505. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Lam Research's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 17% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 12%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Lam Research is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Lam Research following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Lam Research going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Lam Research that we have uncovered.

