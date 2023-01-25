Lam Research Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.47 billion, or $10.77 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $8.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $10.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.8% to $5.28 billion from $4.23 billion last year.

Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.47 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $10.77 vs. $8.44 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.28 Bln vs. $4.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.75 - $7.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.8 - $4.1 Bln

