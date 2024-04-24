Lam Research Corporation Announces Climb In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $965.83 million, or $7.34 per share. This compares with $814.01 million, or $6.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $7.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $3.79 billion from $3.87 billion last year.

Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $6.75 - $8.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.5 - $4.1 Bln

