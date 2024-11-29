Lam Research call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Lam Research (LRCX) with 17,907 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 35.98%. Jan-25 74 calls and Dec-24 90 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.57. Earnings are expected on January 29th.
