Lam Research Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LRCX

In trading on Monday, shares of Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $580.64, changing hands as low as $578.81 per share. Lam Research Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LRCX's low point in its 52 week range is $384.72 per share, with $726.525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $584.89. The LRCX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
