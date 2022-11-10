Lam Research Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LRCX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $469.93, changing hands as high as $473.90 per share. Lam Research Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LRCX's low point in its 52 week range is $299.592 per share, with $731.8492 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $472.97. The LRCX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.