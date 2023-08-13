Lam Research (BER:LAR) Price Target Increased by 20.95% to 623.76

The average one-year price target for Lam Research (BER:LAR) has been revised to 623.76 / share. This is an increase of 20.95% from the prior estimate of 515.72 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 284.34 to a high of 765.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from the latest reported closing price of 564.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lam Research. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAR is 0.53%, an increase of 14.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 132,467K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,615K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,983K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 74.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,177K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,146K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,918K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,389K shares, representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 39.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,733K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,519K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 14.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,149K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 16.82% over the last quarter.

