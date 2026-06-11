Lam Research Up 87% YTD: Is the Chipmaking Tool Provider Still a Buy?

Lam Research Corporation LRCX has been one of the biggest winners in the semiconductor space this year. The company has been benefiting from the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), which are driving unprecedented demand for its wafer fabrication equipment and services used for chip manufacturing. Shares of Lam Research have surged 86.8% year to date, significantly outperforming the broader Zacks Electronics - Semiconductor industry's gain of 46.3%.

The stock has also delivered stronger returns than several industry peers, including Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR, Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS and Broadcom Inc. AVGO. Year to date, shares of Amkor Technology, Cirrus Logic and Broadcom have soared 75.5%, 33.3% and 7.4%, respectively.

While such a massive rally may make some investors question whether the stock has run too far, Lam Research's strong fundamentals suggest there could still be room for upside. The company remains one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom, and demand trends continue to work heavily in its favor.

Lam Research YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI-Led Demand Boosts LRCX’s Long-Term Prospects

Lam Research is capitalizing on AI trends. It builds the tools chipmakers need to manufacture next-generation semiconductors, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and chips used in advanced packaging. These technologies are vital for powering AI and cloud data centers.

Lam Research’s products are not only critical but also innovative. For example, its ALTUS ALD tool uses molybdenum to improve speed and efficiency in chip production. Another product, the Aether platform, helps chipmakers achieve higher performance and density. These are essential capabilities as demand for advanced AI chips continues to increase.

In 2025, Lam Research’s revenues from advanced packaging grew significantly, and management anticipates more than 50% year-over-year growth for 2026. The industry’s migration to backside power distribution and dry-resist processing presents growth opportunities for LRCX’s cutting-edge fabrication solutions.

These trends are aiding Lam Research’s financial performance. The company has demonstrated consistent execution, maintaining quarterly revenues of more than $5 billion for the past four consecutive quarters, reflecting solid demand from leading chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung.

Lam Research’s Resilient Financial Results

Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical issues, and trade and tariff wars, LRCX’s financials remain impressive. In the company’s last reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues rose 24% year over year to $5.84 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%, primarily driven by continued demand across the Systems and Customer Support Business Group segments.

Lam Research reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share, which topped the consensus mark by 8.1%. The bottom line also increased 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lam Research Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Expanding its manufacturing operations in Asia has helped the company lower costs and improve margins. In the third quarter, Lam Research’s non-GAAP operating margin rose to 35%, up 220 basis points from the year-ago quarter, which is impressive, considering the challenging macroeconomic environment.

This strong financial performance reinforces Lam Research’s resilience in navigating an evolving semiconductor cycle. As demand grows for advanced nodes, LRCX’s specialized technology in etch and deposition tools for high-aspect-ratio structures positions it well to capitalize on this trend. The company’s third-quarter results also highlight its effective cost management, which has enabled sustained profitability.

With AI-driven investments accelerating, Lam Research’s leading position in etch and deposition makes it a key beneficiary of the ongoing semiconductor spending cycle. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues implies a year-over-year increase of 25% and 30.3%, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates growth of 37% and 36.5%, respectively.

Steady Growth Outlook Justifies LRCX’s Premium Valuation

Valuation-wise, Lam Research is overvalued, as suggested by the Zacks Value Score of F.

In terms of forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E), LRCX shares are trading at 42.91X, higher than the sector’s 34.83X. However, we believe that the company’s steady earnings growth and rising AI-linked demand justify the premium valuation.

Lam Research Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



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Compared with major semiconductor equipment providers, LRCX trades at a higher P/E multiple than Amkor Technology, Broadcom and Cirrus Logic. At present, Amkor Technology, Broadcom and Cirrus Logic have forward 12-month P/E multiples of 33.70, 25.14 and 17.07, respectively.

Conclusion: Buy LRCX Stock for Now

Lam Research’s strong technological foundation and strategic focus on high-growth markets like AI and HPC make it a compelling long-term investment. The company’s innovation and operational efficiency provide a solid foundation for future growth. Considering these factors, accumulating LRCX stock appears to be the most prudent strategy for investors.

Currently, Lam Research carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.